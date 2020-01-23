MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District spent more than $1,200 in attorney fees related to Right To Know requests since September following a loss from the state Office of Open Records.
The district denied an Aug. 21 RTK request from The Daily Item for paid coaches' text messages and emails to student-athletes. The Daily Item appealed that decision to the state Office of Open Records, which ruled on Jan. 3 that Line Mountain must turn over the information.
The $1,219.45 consists of $1,212.50 in fees to Diehl, Dluge, Michetti & Michetti, of Sunbury, and $6.95 in certified mail, according to a Right To Know request filed by The Daily Item to obtain attorney fees for the district.
Superintendent Dave Campbell provided the statements for professional services from solicitor Tony Michetti over the last four months of the year. Michetti billed the district for 9.7 hours at $125 an hour for services related to RTK and the OOR.
The Daily Item filed with nine school districts the same information for paid coaches. Line Mountain is in the process of complying, making Shamokin Area the only district to not comply. The Daily Item is in the appeal process with Shamokin.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER