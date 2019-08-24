SELINSGROVE — There will be a building and grounds committee meeting 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at the Selinsgrove Elementary School conference room.
The meeting, as called by school board president Larry Augustine at the latest board meeting will discuss issues about various air vents in the elementary school and throughout the district.
At the last board meeting, a retiring elementary school teacher said she had respiratory problems that she felt might have been caused by air vents in the school that she suspected had not been cleaned for years.
— RICK DANDES