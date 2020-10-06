SUNBURY — The Shikellay School District will be holding a public hearing in March for the shuttering of Beck Elementary.
Although Beck Elementary would no longer be a school, it would be transformed into the district administration offices, host the 6th- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes, and the district would rent a section to the Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The public hearing that will be scheduled for March is mandatory by law.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district's kindergarten- through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district's third- through fifth-grade building and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The move will save the district $1.5 million based on the restructuring, according to school directors.
Representatives from the Schrader Group, LLC, a Lancaster architect, which was paid $259,669 for plans to add 13 classrooms and 19,000 square feet onto Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, in Upper Augusta, spoke to the board Tuesday night during a school board meeting.
The group told the board they were able to condense the plans and that now, the 61,634 square foot building, would get the same amount of classrooms, using 17,574 square foot worth of space.
No cost on the project was determined Tuesday night and directors said they wanted to learn more before making a final decision on the project.
Directors had to advertise the public hearing for the closing of Beck to stick with a timeline in case the project moves forward. If the project moves forward it would be complete in December 2021, the architects estimated.
The initial cost of the project was estimated to be $3.5 to $3.8 million.
The Schrader Group was approved during a July meeting with directors Wendy Wiest, Jennifer Wetzel, Lori Garman and Gretchen Walter, Jeff Balestrini and David Persing voting to approve the spending of the money on the plans.
Directors Slade Shreck, Jenna Eister-Whitaker and Mike Erb voted against the move.
More than 300 people attended the July meeting via ZOOM, voicing concerns on the spending and the closing of Beck.