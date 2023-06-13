DANVILLE — Around 120 kids are diving into summer camp at the Danville Area Community Center (DACC), said Heather Andrusis, DACC camp counselor.
Not all 120 kids attended the camp’s kickoff on Monday, but both returnees and newbies at the DACC said they were in for a summer of fun.
“When you’ve been coming here for a while, it’s amazing how much more fun it gets,” said Russell Height, 9. “You can also think back and remember how fun it’s been over the years.”
Russell said he loves jumping off of the diving board into the pool.
According to Andrusis, 95 percent of the day at camp is spent doing activities outside.
“It’s a comfortable temperature outside today, which we are grateful for,” Andrusis said. “We do different activities around the building and even go on nature walks.”
A two-year summer camp veteran, Finley Alexander, 8, said every day new activities get “funner.”
Analise Yeich, who is returning to the DACC summer camp as a counselor for the second year, said mornings are spent on the playground, followed by a snack break. Then, the kids are broken up into groups by age, she said.
“The groups play games like four square or basketball, then we have lunch,” Yeich said. “This afternoon, they get to swim and next week, they’ll start swimming lessons before lunch.”
With more than a hundred kids in one building, one might assume arguments would be a big issue, but Yeich said the kids get along for the most part.
“Sometimes siblings have issues among themselves,” she said. “But overall, it’s a positive environment. They’re definitely energetic kids.”
Andrusis said she plans to have special presentations for the kids throughout the summer.
“We will have Evan here for a presentation and hopefully PA Dinosaurs as well,” Andrusis said.
Field trip plans for the older kids at camp are also in the works, Andrusis said.
The camp counselors said they were off to a good start on Monday with no injuries or arguments to handle just yet.