SHAMOKIN — Tom Kutza, a storied DJ from the former WISL radio station in Shamokin, will broadcast “live” from 7 p.m. to midnight at www.WISL1480.com.

The special show, Jukebox Saturday Night, features classic music from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, interviews with special guests as well as commercial reads from long-ago businesses in the anthracite coal region of Northumberland County.

Kutza’s show coincides with a classic car cruise being held Saturday night in Shamokin. Organizers of the cruise encourage social distancing and to refrain from congregating in large groups during the event.

