LEWISBURG — State troopers used DNA analyses of partially smoked cigarettes in the arrest of two suspected burglars two-and-a-half years after the alleged crime at a Union County home.
Confirmation DNA samples secured by warrant from Dale Ray Barrows and Gabriel Lee Rearick match DNA evidence lifted from two partially smoked cigarettes discovered in the woods outside a home on Red Bank Road in West Buffalo Township, according to arrest papers filed by Trooper Justin Rosboschil, state police at Milton.
Rosboschil charged both Barrows, 32, currently held in the state prison in Greene County, and Rearick, 33, an inmate at Northumberland County Jail, with the following charges: two counts of burglary and one count each of theft and criminal trespass, all of which are felonies, and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.
Rosboschil filed the charges Thursday. The suspects haven’t yet been arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
The home was burglarized between 10 a.m. and noon Sept. 24, 2017, police said. Its owner reported the crime after returning home from church.
A state police forensics unit secured the cigarettes in a wooded area near the home. The DNA samples were submitted on Oct. 12, 2018, and results returned March 14, 2019, arrest papers state.
Members of the specialized unit also lifted a palm print from an exterior unlocked window on the home’s second floor, arrest papers state. An analysis of the print returned a match to Barrows, according to arrest papers.
A bag of jewelry found in the woods belonged to the accuser, police said.
Police said the accuser’s home was ransacked with shelving upended and clothing, photos and other possessions were strewn throughout the home’s two main floors and its attic. Damage is estimated at $150.
A .22-caliber rifle and two shotguns with a combined value of $1,500 were reported stolen. According to police, information led to a search of the wooded area around the property believing the guns were hidden for retrieval by the suspects. Arrest papers don’t say if the guns were recovered.
According to arrest papers, police learned from the accuser’s granddaughter that she had been dating Barrows at the time of the reported crime. She linked Barrows to clothing found in the woods, police said.