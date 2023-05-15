SUNBURY — Boating season is almost ready to go after city crews and members of Zartman Construction placed the docks behind the wall in Sunbury on Monday.
Crews began to work at around 7 a.m. by lifting the docks with a crane and getting them in place for the 2023 boating season.
Departments of Public Works and Parks and Recreation crews arrived at around 7 a.m. to install the 12-piece structure. The docks are a summer staple since 2012, when the riverfront park was officially dedicated and opened, according to City Councilman Jim Eister.
Eister said the hopes for the city are that boaters dock their boats and walk into downtown to shop or eat at city businesses.
One of the biggest events of the year in Sunbury begins June 3 with the Summer Kick Off party hosted by Mayor Josh Brosious.
Brosious said he wanted to begin the 2023 summer season right.
Brosious put together a group of people who have worked on booking live musical acts, games for children, raffles, a beer garden and several other attractions, including a fireworks display to start summer.
“We are all very excited for June 3 and now with the docks in place we hope to see boaters come and enjoy the kick off event,” he said.
“We wanted the residents to be able to have a party and have some fun activities to go to,” he said.
The Sunbury Community Pool also opens on June 3.
For more information about the event, visit Sunbury Summer Kick Off on Facebook.