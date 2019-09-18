DANVILLE — A family medicine physician with Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, is recommending people get vaccinated for the flu now because it takes a few weeks for the body to build up antibodies and for the vaccine to start working.
"And we've already seen some cases of flu," said Dr. Josh Hottenstein, Wednesday afternoon
The flu season typically begins around mid-September, and can go into January, February, and sometimes into March, Hottenstein said. Occasionally you'll see a spike in March or even April.
"There are a number of people we are very concerned about," he said. "Children under age 2, adults over age 50, pregnant women, anyone who is immuno-compromised, anybody with chronic lung or heart disease or who has asthma, particularly children ages 2-4, and anyone undergoing cancer treatment."
Flu seasons are notoriously unpredictable, but there are already clues that the upcoming season may be especially difficult, said Center for Disease Control spokesman Brendan Flannery.
Last season's shot turned out to be a mismatch against the bug that showed up late. There was "no significant protection" against that strain, Flannery said.
"The vaccine was deemed to be less effective than in other years," Hottenstein said, "but even if it is less effective one year I still recommend that everybody gets it. Because some protection is better than none. We don't know what the effectiveness will be this year. They try to make the best batch that they can."
There are a number of different strains of the flu virus, he explained, "but we are not expecting any one particular strain. It changes and it is constantly monitored by the CDC. The vaccine tries to include as many strains as possible."
It takes a week or two for the body to build up the antibodies for the flu vaccine to start working, Hottenstein said. "You'll want to get it as soon as possible."
Flu season in the Southern Hemisphere can be an indication of what's to come in the Northern Hemisphere, and the recent flu season in Australia, where winter has just ended, arrived early and with a vengeance. A particularly virulent flu strain, H3N2, dominated. What's more, a pediatric flu death has already been reported in the U.S. — a 4-year-old in California who had underlying health problems.
Vaccines against some other infectious diseases are not considered successful unless they are at least 90 percent effective. But flu is particularly challenging, partly because the virus can so quickly change. Overall, flu vaccine has averaged around 40 percent.
Associated Press contributed to this report.