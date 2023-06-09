LEWISBURG — Dr. Nicholas Julius, has joined the Evangelical Community Hospital’s Emergency Department.
Julius specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness. Prior to Evangelical, he served as a staff physician in the Emergency Department of Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center. While there, he was the emergency medicine advanced practice clinician education and development physician lead.
Julius is board certified in pediatric advanced life support, advanced cardiovascular life support, basic life support, and advanced trauma life support, and has neonatal resuscitation program certification.