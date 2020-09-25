Health professionals always recommend a flu shot for anyone older than six months during the fall and winter, but especially this year amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
While the flu season typically peaks from December to March, it is important to get to the vaccine as early as possible this year, Geisinger's Dr. Blake Garmon, primary care physician at Geisinger 65 Forward Shamokin Dam, said Friday. Additionally, residents over 65 should get a higher-dose flu shot — FLUAD — if it is available, Garmon said.
Last year, there were an estimated 39 to 56 million cases in the U.S., and as many as 62,000 deaths.
Flu season traditionally runs from October through May and "the optimum" time to get a vaccine is in the September-October window.
Geisinger is hosting public drive-thru flu shot clinics from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4 at Geisinger Hughes Center North in Danville. For a full list of flu shot locations and tips on staying flu-free this season, visit geisinger.org/flunews.
"We recommend everyone get vaccinated against the flu and it especially important for people who have a suppressed immune system," Garmon said Friday. "Contracting the flu can lead to some pretty severe illnesses and hospitalizations.
"It is especially important to get the flu shot this year because if there is a large outbreak of flu, in connection with COVID, it could overwhelm the hospitals if we have more people in the hospital or doctor's visits for the flu."
The higher-dose flu shot has been developed for people over the age of 65. "It helps produce a stronger immune response," he said. "It's important for folks 65 and older, because they may not mount as strong a response. This can give them an added boost."
If FLUAD is not available, Garmon said older residents should get the regular flu shot.
Geisinger's new 65 Foward clinic is scheduled to open next month in the Orchard Hills Plaza in Shamokin Dam.
The clinic will offer doctor visits of up to 60 minutes and access to wellness activities and personalized care. Physicians at the 65 Forward facilities see fewer patients, Garmon said — a maximum of 450 patients, compared to the national average of 1,400 patients per primary care physician — which allows longer visits.
Every year, experts in the Northern Hemisphere look toward the Southern Hemisphere — where winter arrives during our summer — for clues as to which influenza viruses will make an appearance and how bad they will be. This year, flu season was mild in the southern half of the globe. In Australia, the flu season started with 6,962 cases in January and 7,161 cases in February, but fell to only 229 in April, compared with 18,705 in April last year, as the nation shut its borders, banned large gatherings and closed on-campus education.
"If one looks at the flu as it has occurred in the Southern Hemisphere, it turned out not to be as bad as many past flus, in terms of how virulent it was and how transmittable it was," Dr. Barry Bloom, a professor in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, said during a press briefing earlier this week.
Tribune Content Agency contributed to this story.