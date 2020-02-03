ELYSBURG — Before Taylor Swift was an international popstar, the Pennsylvania native performed at Knoebels Amusement Resort in 2002.
The family amusement park in Elysburg is featured briefly in "Miss Americana," a Netflix original documentary about Taylor Swift that debuted on the streaming service on Jan. 31. The 10-second clip shows the then-12-year-old singer taking the microphone and introducing herself at the Knoebels' Hawaiian Bandshell with a banner with her name displayed on the front of the stage and then Taylor's voice as narrator talks over the clip. It was the first of two concerts at the park.
"We had quite a few of our fans reach out this weekend to let us know they recognized the bandshell stage right away," said Stacy Ososkie, the park's director of public relations. "There's been a bit of buzz about it this weekend, about how neat it is to think that Taylor Swift performed at Knoebels."
Directed by Emmy award-winning director Lana Wilson, "Miss Americana" is an official selection of the Documentary Premieres program at this year's Sundance Film Festival. It is approximately 85 minutes.
The clip, which also can be found in several videos on YouTube without audio or other songs played over it, is from Swift touring with Pat Garrett, Suzy Dalton & the Pat Garrett Band before she hit it big. They also sang at the Bloomsburg Fair in 2001 — six years before Swift's first major concert at the Bloomsburg Fair in 2007.
Buddy Knoebel was in charge of booking musical acts in the early 2000s. He booked Taylor Swift to perform a second time in 2002, Ososkie said.
Swift's father, Scott Swift, mentions his daughter's performance at Knoebels in a video interview in 2010.
"She started singing and there was no one in the audience," said Scott Swift in the interview. "By the time she was finished, there'd be 500 people applauding her."
Knoebels has had other brushes with celebrities. Actress Elizabeth Taylor made headlines when she came to the park in 1988 and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been coming to Knoebels regularly for more than 18 years. Foley was a special guest speaker at the Phoenix 25th anniversary celebration, was a judge for the Phoenix Phall Phunfest costume parade, has performed his stand up routine at the park, has signed autographs for charity at the 2012 team member block party and filmed an episode of his reality show at the park in 2017.
Nick McGaw, owner of Endless Records in Bloomsburg, said Swift's appearance at Knoebels is "not surprising."
"Everybody starts somewhere," he said. "When you start, you take any gig you can get."
Knoebels has a variety of musicians throughout the year, including Valley favorites Rick K. & the Allnighters — who play classic hits such as "My Girl" and "Wipe Out" — and Parrot Beach, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band.
"I have such an appreciation for those who play the Knoebels stage. You never know what you're going to see," McGaw said.
The Pat Garrett Band still sings regularly at Knoebels. He is booked for this summer, Ososkie said.
As for Taylor Swift, she has an open invitation.
"She is welcome back at any time she would like to come," said Ososkie.