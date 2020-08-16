SHAMOKIN — An artisanal coffee shop opened Saturday near Shamokin's downtown and welcomed customers two-legged and four-legged alike.
Bamse Coffee and Roaster, 150 E. Lincoln St., offers house-roasted coffees, homemade pastries, savory sandwiches and other fare fit for breakfast, brunch and lunch. The coffeehouse finds itself next to the city’s Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area access road and inside the sanctuary of a former church saved from demolition, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Named in honor of World War II hero dog Sea Dog Bamse — pronounced “Bam-see” — owner Daniel Montrose welcomes and encourages customers to visit with their own dogs. He’s a dog lover, of course. He and his wife, KristaLyn, own two Corgis. As he spoke of the pets, he gestured to the button-down shirt he wore adorned with images of the popular pooches.
“It’s a little gimmicky but I love it,” Montrose said.
Cierra Eby, of Shamokin, visited with her friend, Janessa Malett. Eby held her dog, Presley, and said it was a bit of a farewell trip as she returns to Saint Francis University to finish her last semester.
“Most people I know have a dog. I like to take him to places so, why not a coffee shop?” Eby said.
Jennifer Plastini visited with her dog, Penny, who willfully rested on a dog bed next to her owner.
“It’s awesome because her only experience with going out is to my mom’s house, which is four hours away, or to the vet,” Plastini said.
There’s a rustic beauty to Bamse that seems a perfect fit for a coffeehouse. Sunlight radiates warmly through the stained-glass windows left behind by the church. The space is wide open and the hardwood flooring and equally beautiful wooden cathedral ceiling remain. The chancel remains, too, which will be used as a stage for musical performances and speaking engagements.
Semi-private nooks for customers are partitioned by bookshelves and feature plush couches and chairs; dog beds, too. Finding a quiet space to read, relax or even work using the shop’s free wi-fi shouldn’t be hard on any given day. The books can be bought or browsed; the collection is mostly used though Montrose plans on bringing in best-sellers.
The size of the building easily allowed for the kitchen to be separate from the coffeehouse; just a short walk down a hallway. Montrose said that was a must for dogs to be allowed inside. Also inside the building is the Shamokin Welcome Center, Shamokin Music Mart, a budding museum featuring a full replica of the old WISL studio and also in development, the Skye Loft Youth Center. Montrose’s in-laws, Kathy and Sam Vetovich, own the building.
Bamse will make monthly donations to local animal shelters, with Mommy & Me chosen as the initial recipient. In June, he said donations will be made to Montrose, Scotland, towards maintaining a memorial to Sea Dog Bamse. He plans to host dog adoption events, too.
Then, there’s the coffee: medium and dark roasts, Americano, iced coffees and frozen lattes and more. Montrose sources the beans and roasts them himself. He paid respect to established eateries in town like the Whatnot Shoppe and The Dining Room but said Bamse stands apart.
“As far as a bean to cup experience, we’re really the only place that does that in this town,” Montrose said.
Bamse is open daily from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Montrose said. Call 570-218-5811, email bamsecoffee@gmail.com or find “Bamse Coffee” on Facebook for more information.