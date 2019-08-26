SUNBURY — There was some splashing and whining at the Sunbury Community Pool on Sunday, but neither was coming from children.
The Susquehanna Trail Dog Training Club held its fourth annual dog swim at the pool in the North Fourth Street Complex, not only for dogs to have playtime, but also to raise money for SUN P.E.T.S. (Prevent Excess Through Sterilization), a volunteer nonprofit that helps low-income people spay and neuter their pets to help reduce dog and cat overpopulation in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.
Fifty-four dogs participated in the swim, said Phil Hallden of the dog training club and organizer of the event.
"We raised, through entrance fees and donations, $417 that will be sent to SUN P.E.T.S.," he said. "This is $63 more than we raised for them last year."
Hallden said the dogs had a good time.
"I've had my two here since quarter to 12," he said.
Tripp, Hallden's 5-year-old male black Labrador, and Sage, an 11-year-old female black golden retriever, also are therapy dogs that Hallden takes to nursing homes, hospitals, rehab center, colleges, universities and prisons, "any place people are shut in," he said.
Many of the dogs at the swim were therapy dogs, he said. Most of the dogs doing the swimming — mostly swimming after plastic balls and toys their owners tossed into the pool — were Labs and retrievers, breeds that love the water.
There were an assortment of dogs, mostly larger breeds, but some small dogs.
Myra Deitrich's 11-year-old male white-coated American Eskimo dog named Toby was resting after his brief time trying out the water.
"He's not a swimmer, but he was in," said Deitrich, of Shamokin Dam, who has brought her dog in past years. "He went down the slide."
Tracy Heimbach of the Selinsgrove area also had a dog named Toby, a 3-year-old golden retriever.
"He's been here every year," said Heimbach, who has a total of five dogs, a pot-bellied pig and heifers and chickens on her family farm. "He loves it."
Hallden's wife, Loye, who was collecting admission fees of $8 for one dog, $10 for two, said just before 4 p.m. that nearly 50 dogs had been registered since the swim started at noon.
"I'm pretty sure we're going to get 50," she said.
The event ended at 6 p.m.
"I do it for the dogs, because they seem to have fun," Phil Hallden said, adding, "and to raise funds for SUN P.E.T.S."