MILTON — The sound of barking dogs and the sight of a pleasant April morning highlighted the seventh annual Bone Hunt at Ye Olde Meeting Place outside Milton on Saturday.
The event, hosted by Arthur's Pet Pantry, featured 17 vendors, three food trucks and plenty of four-legged friends and owners at 8350 State Route 405.
"I'm really pleased," said Grace Knapp, a secretary at the Pantry. "This is the second year for the vendors. We wanted to grow it and it took on a life of its own."
The event is built around the bone hunt. Small and large dogs are divided into two groups. Treats are hidden in plastic eggs. Dogs sniff them out, owners pick them up and the animals are rewarded with a milk bone.
"Every year it gets bigger and bigger," said Sue Straub, the director of the Pet Pantry.
Heather Truckenmiller, of Milton, brought her 5-year-old dog named Molly and her 16-month-old granddaughter Britton. Molly has her own custom Easter basket.
"I love this event," she said. "I come every year. I like supporting the cause. You can't take your dogs a lot of places so this is nice."
Dawn Jenkins, of Sunbury, brought her 10-year-old yellow lab named Uryk.
"It's fun for dogs," she said. "They get to meet other dogs and we get to meet interesting people and other dogs owners."
Janelle Johnson, of Allenwood, brought her 4-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Lilli.
"It's great for the community," she said. "I like to get the dogs out and do different things. They love going places."