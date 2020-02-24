By Eric Scicchitano
MIFFLINBURG — Don Bowman lost a friend to suicide in the 1950s, a loss akin to a disappearance.
“You just moved on,” Bowman, of Mifflinburg, said of how suicide was treated in that era. He commented on his teenage friends’ response back then: “They just kind of blinked and that’s it.”
Bowman wants people to pay attention and with the support of Kiwanis Club members throughout the Valley, he aided the local launch of a global suicide awareness campaign, Don’t Give Up.
The nine Kiwanis clubs worked with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) to purchase and distribute nearly all of 11,000 wristbands emblazoned with the Don’t Give Up message and suicide hotline information: Text HOME to 741741.
Don Ulrich, of Selinsgrove, is the lieutenant governor for the Kiwanis Club division covering Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties. He said the project particularly resonated after having learned of youth suicides in the Midd-West and Danville schools and elsewhere.
Ulrich said the campaign goes beyond attempting to reach people contemplating suicide. It also aims to grab the attention of friends and loved ones who have concerns but may be struggling to find help.
“They bought into it quickly,” Ulrich said of the local Kiwanis Clubs.
Bowman learned of Don’t Give Up after reading about the founder’s push for awareness in the Washington Post. An Oregon family acted on their own to post Don’t Give Up signs in their community after learning of local suicide rates. That led to the founding of Don’t Give Up, which sells signs and other awareness merchandise at cost at www.dontgiveupsigns.com.
The Mifflinburg club purchased yard signs to spread throughout the borough. Eight are strategically placed, including near the middle and high schools. One is in Spanish. They all read: Don’t Give Up. On the opposite side are varied messages of encouragement.
Bowman, a retired school psychologist, flipped around signs he has inside his home that he plans to distribute, showing each message and reading it off: “You are not alone. You matter. Your mistakes do not define you.”
“This one probably, to me, has more meaning than the others,” Bowman said, pointing to the message about making mistakes. “We all make mistakes but we’re not defined by it.”
The campaign kicked off in August at the start of the 2019-20 school year but wasn’t intended only for teens. Adults also are targeted, Bowman said.
Citing the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Association of Suicidology said national suicide rates were at the highest levels in about 80 years. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said.
The highest rate of suicide was among adults between 45 and 54 years of age, the CDC data states, while the age group of 10 to 14 years saw a 16 percent increase from 2017. Suicide was the second-leading cause of death in 2017 across three age groups spanning age 10 to age 34.
The American Foundation for Suicide Foundation states that research discovered nine out of 10 people who died by suicide either had a mental health disorder, a substance abuse disorder or both.
Wristbands were given to students in nine participating Valley schools: Line Mountain, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy and Warrior Run. They were also distributed at community events.
Joanne Troutman, executive director, GSVUW, said teachers were provided a slideshow presentation, too. The teachers were encouraged to present the information directly to students about how to get help for themselves or someone else, or study up on it to share informally. Public service announcements also were provided for broadcast over in-school address systems.
Troutman cited studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found children and adolescents in rural communities are 1.8 times more likely to die by suicide than those growing up in urban communities.
“The particular challenge in our area is access to providers. Kids and their families can feel really alone and isolated, unsure of where to go for help. The bracelets, signs and other materials are a reminder to not give up and that there is help out there,” Troutman said.
Bowman continued reading off each sign: “‘You got this,’ that’s a great slogan. And, of course, ‘One day at a time,’ which is the key for all of us.”