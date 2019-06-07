Donations from five local counties will allow the in-county tuition rate for the incoming Luzerne County Community College to remain at $130 a credit, according to Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Chief Academic Officer John Kurelja on Friday.
Kurelja, who has been the local partner working with LCCC, updated the members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee at a meeting on Friday about the school's tentative agreement to lease space at the former Watsontown Elementary School. In-county students are considered any student from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
"We want to make the in-county tuition for all residents," said Kurelja. "We are approaching county commissioners to help fund the cost of facility and keep that tuition down. We are looking for about $100,000 (a year commitment) to be shared by the counties."
The Warrior Run School District approved a tentative agreement for the use of seven rooms in the school; the LCCC board will consider the final approval on June 18. Classes are expected to start in the fall.
Luzerne County Community College has a main campus in Nanticoke with seven off-campus centers in Scranton, Hazleton, Wilkes-Barre, Berwick, Kulpmont, Shamokin and the recently opened site in Pittston, Luzerne County. Northumberland County provides the space to Luzerne for no rental fee in Shamokin. The site at Watsontown was narrowed down from 22 over a two-year period.
Bob Garrett, the president of both the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and Education Project Committee, said the chamber will be scheduling visits to public county meetings over the summer.
"We have to make this happen," said Garrett. "The Chamber is committed to this."
The Watsontown Elementary School closed following the 2015-16 school year. Last year, the district was approached by the CSIU to consolidate their programs into one location at the elementary school. This year, the CSIU has early intervention programs, Head Start, Pre-K Counts and 5-Star housed in a portion of the building. The high school special education students have been working to set up the Trading Post which is slated to open mid-September, according to Hack.