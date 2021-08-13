LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised a portion of Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road) will be closed beginning next week between Route 225 and Rebuck Road in Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County, for a maintenance project.
On Monday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin a project to replace a box culvert. A detour using Routes 890 and 225 will be in place for the duration of the project.
Work is expected to be completed in mid-October, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down and expect delays in travel.