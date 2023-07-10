LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) is hosting a Downtown Lewisburg Restaurant Weekend that starts July 27 and ends July 30.
Participating businesses include Alee's Cafe and Mediterranean Market, Bull Run Tap House, Catherman's Candy, Civil War Cider, Fisher's Meats, Hungry Run Distillery and Tomakawk Tacos, Lewisburg Delicatessen, Lewisburg Hotel Restaurant, Siam Restaurant & Bar, The Cookie Dude and Trevina.
The four-day culinary event celebrates the town’s diverse dining scene. Enjoy specials restaurants have put on their menus just for this weekend. Participants can enter to win prizes from the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, including Lewisburg Downtown Dollars and Lewisburg swag, each time they dine, snack or drink out at a participating business.
Eateries will be creating specials with one of the following themes: The Lewisburg Local represents what makes the community meaningful and unique through food and beverage choices; Back to the Roots honors and shares the heritage that each business was founded on through a time-honored or region-specific recipe that even regulars haven’t seen before; and 86’d, where eateries bring out one recipe they’ve debated putting on their menu for years.
This will be an Instagram entry and random drawing. Prizes include Lewisburg mugs, T-shirts, stickers and downtown dollars. The LDP will contact winners via Instagram on July 31.
To enter, follow @downtownlewisburgpa on Instagram, oost a picture of a purchase from the participating eatery, tag both @downtownlewisburgpa and the participating business (if they have an Instagram account) and use the hashtag #dineoutlbg. Enter once for every participating business you patronize during Restaurant Weekend.