Dozens of people took to social media on Monday to defend Wenger's Grocery Store in Mifflinburg, which sparked a storm of criticism over the weekend with a posting opposing face masks, as well as stating the LGBTQ lifestyle "spreads deadly disease and sickness."
The latter comment led to a group called "The I Am Alliance" to plan a parade to march past the store on July 25. The organizer, Victoria Joy Mathews, said "hundreds" of people have expressed interest in joining in.
Those who criticized Wenger's on the store's Facebook page told the newspaper they would never shop in the store again.
Reached early Monday afternoon and asked if he would comment on the reaction to the store's posting, owner Mark Wenger, replied, "That's fine. I'd rather not."
Masks are not required in the store, even for employees, despite Gov. Tom Wolf's requirement that both customers and employees wear masks inside businesses unless they have a medical reason not to or are under the age of 2.
The flier, which was posted on the store's front door and on Wenger's Facebook page over the weekend, asks people to respect both people in the store who don't wear a mask and those who do. It goes on to cite the relative low number of people who have tested postive for COVID-19 in Union County and questions whether the pandemic is actually that or a political issue. It calls for treating COVID-19 as any other flu.
Ian Kapelan, of Lewisburg, defended Wenger's policy.
"First off, it’s not a law, it’s not required," said Kapelan, who said doctors told him he previously had COVID. "Our governor cannot force us to do anything, and, yes, I do agree with the letter."
He said, though, "If I was the owner I would not have said anything about the LGBTQ, but I understand where they come from with their religion."
The owner is Mennonite.
Kapelan added, "The few that I know that are LGBTQ are the nicest people I know."
He said that what it comes down to, "If you don’t like what they said, then don’t shop there, more deals for me."
Several others who defended Wengers on Facebook either did not respond to a request for comment or declined to comment.
Patricia Arduini, of Mifflinburg, who said she was speaking as the president of the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society (SVES), opposed the store's notice.
"I am appalled by the total disregard for the reverence for life," she said. "We cultivate the spiritual dimension in life by experiencing our interdependent connections to humanity, nature and our inner values. They drew dangerous conclusions not supported by science, which is why currently we see spikes in COVID-19 cases across the nation. The most outrageous claim they have made, to blame the LGBTQ community for the spreading of diseases, is hurtful and hateful.
"To not follow the governor's mask mandate is irresponsible and could have grave consequences for the health of Wenger's customers and Wenger's employees. I certainly hope Mr. Wenger rethinks his positions.
"SVES will no longer be a Wenger customer."
Mathews said the parade is set for July 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. She said the response has been overwhelming.
"At this point, I'm getting interest and support across the state and from as far as New York City," Mathews said. "I thought OK, I'll get a couple friends together."
Then she saw the response.
"I was sitting on my bed sobbing tears of joy," said Mathews, a Northumberland County resident who did not want her specific town mentioned because of security concerns. "So many people in the community willing to stand up and say this not OK."
Mathews said, "At this point, all I can say is that there will be people there to represent the LGBTQ+ community and stand peacefully for them and with them to promote love, unity and understanding amongst our community as a whole."