DANVILLE — Solicitor Karen Hackman hopes a judge will approve the economic development entity DRIVE today as conservator for the former Days Inn at the Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Valley Township.
A hearing on a petition filed by Montour County to name DRIVE as conservator was postponed from today because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hearing had been scheduled before President Judge Thomas James.
Tammy Kline, court administrator for Montour and Columbia counties, said Monday two attorneys had not entered their appearances and hadn’t responded to county solicitor Michael Dennehy in the civil case.
Under the Corporate Blight Act 135, a conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Hackman said she has a conference call scheduled with James today. She said the property owner’s attorney told her the owner didn’t oppose the conservatorship appointment.
Dennehy told the Montour County commissioners Tuesday attorneys for the CNB Bank, which holds liens on the property, don’t oppose the conservatorship.
He said the problem with the inn, closed for several years, isn’t going away. “This past weekend, there were two trespassers and possible drug use there. It’s an ongoing concern,” he said.
During a conference call meeting Tuesday of the DRIVE board, Hackman said there are tax liens of about $35,000 owed on the property plus interest. They are a priority in paying and second behind court costs, she said.
DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said they contacted a Sunbury firm to provide an appraisal of the property. She said they have also contacted a demolition firm in Williamsport for an estimate. Staff member Tim Hippensteel said a demolition quote from around 2013 was $600,000. Board member Al Neuner said the razing would not only include the demolition but removing everything from the site.
Wakeman said DRIVE could recover expenses third in order of priority and would be able to recover costs and expenses including attorney’s fees, the cost of rehabilitation or the cost of demolition.
Dennehy filed the action on behalf of Montour County. The Montour County commissioners ask James to appoint DRIVE, which has the resources and access to expertly rehabilitate the property or recommend demolition and proceed with the demolition, whichever is appropriate, according to the petition.
The inn has been vacant for several years. The commissioners said it has become an eyesore and a place for squatters with two people recently cited by state police for being there.
The commissioners filed the request under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, which allows officials to appoint a conservator if the owner of the building fails to maintain the property. The action will be of no cost to taxpayers, Commission Chairman Ken Holdren previously said.
DRIVE’s preliminary plan is to take possession of the property, secure it and conduct an assessment to determine whether it can be economically rehabilitated or demolished and then submit a plan of action to the court for approval.
Hadden LLC, with addresses of Edison, N.J., and 34 Sheraton Road, is listed as the owner of the inn.
According to the petition, the lienholders are CNB Bank, of Clearfield, with a mortgage dated Dec. 19, 2013, for $1,950,000; CNB Bank of Clearfield on a note secured by the mortgage filed Dec. 23 in Montour County in the amount of $1,633,177; and Valley Township Municipal Authority, which provides water and sewer service.