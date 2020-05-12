Drive-In being considered for graduation ceremonies

POINT TOWNSHIP — The Point Drive-In along Route 11 has been named as a possible site for graduation ceremonies this summer.
Owner David Renn said he has been contacted by health care programs and public schools about hosting events at the drive-in at 3601 Point Township Drive. He also said churches have inquired about holding religious services or events there.
"It's a good use of the space," said Renn. "I've always said we would be able to do other things that could bring people in. We're happy to do it."
The COVID-19 crisis caused the shutdown of non-essential businesses since March 19. Friday was the first day that Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties were allowed to enter the first phase of re-opening. Renn plans to re-open his business on Friday by showing classic movies and recent releases until new movies become available.
Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit Director of Community Outreach Bernadette Boerckel confirmed that the drive-in is part of the discussion for the licensed practical nursing program's graduation ceremony on Aug. 13. Details are not fleshed out yet, she said.
"It is definitely a viable possibility for Aug. 13," Boerckel said. "We're looking at creating virtual graduation where speeches and main components are pre-recorded. They can watch it on the big screen while sitting in their cars and play it through the radio."
The ceremony is a celebration of the students' coursework. Their next step would be to take the National Council Licensure Examination.
"Everyone is trying to get creative to celebrate our graduates right now," she said.
Shikellamy High School principal Marc Freeman said the drive-in has been discussed for the Shikellamy Class of 2020's commencement ceremony. A decision is expected to be made on plans this week.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Renn said he has not advertised the drive-in for this purpose. Interested parties have called asking him about whether it would be possible.
"We do charge a fee to cover our expenses and our time, depending on what it is and how many people," he said.
Reporter Francis Scarcella contributed to this report.