LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is offering Narcan distribution events at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg, from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and Dec. 30.
These events are for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need.
Interested individuals should come to The Miller Center courtyard to obtain a free Narcan kit. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous.
Any questions can be directed to 570-768-3200.