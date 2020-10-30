SELINSGROVE — Elected officials and local business owners are teaming with the Susquehanna Valley Mall to honor Valley veterans on Nov. 9.
The Drive-Thru Veteran Appreciation Event scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Susquehanna Valley Mall will be hosted by state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108; state Rep. David Rowe, R-85; state Sen. John Gordner, R-27; and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12. Registered veterans will drive through a predetermined route near the former Bon-Ton department store parking lot lined with local organizations and businesses displaying signs of gratitude and providing gifts, including gift cards from Nathan Peterman, owner of Turbotville Hotel.
"It's always good to help the veterans," said Peterman, who donated 200 $15 gift cards at Culver's office in the mall on Thursday. "Everybody should always lend a hand to help, epsecially in these times."
Peterman was joined by Jonathan Gagnon and Carol Simmons, of Re-Creation, a musical group that will perform live at the mall for the event. Re-Creation does more than 325 shows a year for hospitilized veterans, mostly livestreamed during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We'll be performing as a way to honor and give back to our veterans," said Gagnon.
The route will end with recognition and expressions of appreciation from elected officials and sponsors. Veterans will receive certificates and letters from elected officials, an opportunity for a free flu shot and a gift bag filled with gift cards, reusable face masks, pins, hand sanitizers, towels, window clings, pens and other items.
Culver and Rowe said they decided to co-host the event when restrictions related to the novel coronavirus prevented a veteran's breakfast to be held in Rowe's district.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with the Susquehanna Valley Mall and businesses to make this a special day for veterans," said Culver.
Rowe said veterans are no stranger to hardships and recognition of them should not be stopped in a pandemic.
"I'm very grateful for Lynda for taking the initiative and allowing us to still recognize veterans," said Rowe.
Mall marketing manager Sharon Leonard said hosting the event outside and as a drive-thru allows it to still take place. Large groups cannot gather inside the mall, she said.
Culver said veterans can register for the event online at www.RepCulver.com under the events tab.