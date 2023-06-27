DANVILLE — DRIVE is seeking community engagement during discussions on broadband use and experiences, according to a recent press release. They will host a community meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 6 at the DRIVE Professional Building at 418 Railroad St. in Danville.
Residents of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are invited to attend.
{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}“Understanding our region’s specific needs and challenges will allow the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to develop a robust plan to help rural communities bridge the digital divide,” DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman said in a press release. “We’re happy to co-host this event to allow residents and businesses to share their experiences and inform the authority’s work.”
The meeting, part of a larger effort by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA), will provide information about the Commonwealth’s plan to ensure equitable, affordable broadband access, the press release said.{div class=”page” title=”Page 1”}{div class=”layoutArea”}{div class=”column”}{span}“Far too many Pennsylvanians lack access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet access or face barriers to accessing the technology necessary to participate in our society and economy fully,” PBDA Executive Director Brandon Carson said in a press release. “We are seeking to close the digital divide, and the feedback we receive through community meetings is essential as the Commonwealth develops its Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity plans.”{/span}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}