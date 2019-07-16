WATSONTOWN — A New Columbia driver, who almost hit a police officer on July 4th, has been charged by Watsontown Police with misdemeanor counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and summary violations of Careless Driving, Roadways Laned for Traffic and Obedience to Authorized Person Directing Traffic. According to police documents, Jerry L. Swank, 62, at 11:30 p.m. on July 4th, was driving his vehicle north on Route 405 and failed to obey a police officer directing traffic at the intersection of 405 and Port May Rd.
The officer had to leap out of the way to avoid being struck by Swank. Swank was stopped by police and an investigation found Swank was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol with a BAC of .232 percent.
The charges have been filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge, Michael I. Diehl of Milton.
— RICK DANDES