DANVILLE — A 27-year old Williamsport woman has been charged with multiple misdemeanors all linked to possession of a controlled substance.
Heather Shollenberger, of Williamsport, was charged by District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Dustin Spangler, in papers submitted to District Judge Marvin Shrawder, said he was patrolling I-80 west on Oct. 14, and performed a random check on a 2007 Nissan Sentra Sedan to see if it was properly registered. Shollenberger had an active warrant out of Lycoming County.
While conducting a search of the vehicle, Spangler found multiple glassine baggies containing suspected heroin. Two hypodermic needles were also found underneath the seat. Both Shollenberger and a passenger, Joshua Wojcik, were arrested.