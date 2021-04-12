NORTHUMBERLAND — Point Township Police identified the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed on Route 11 last week.
Police Chief Craig Lutcher reported that Sean Hughes, 35, of Harrisburg, was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer on April 7 on Route 11 when the truck left the roadway, crashing through metal guide rails and trees, and came to rest on its driver's side facing south toward Northumberland. Hughes is an employee of Pooja Trucking, of Harrisburg.
Multiple firefighters extracted Hughes from the truck cab and placed him on a stretcher. They secured the stretcher with rope before those firefighters escorted him up the embankment, and placed him in the ambulance. Hughes appeared to be conscious and moving.
Hughes was transported to Geisinger in Danville, but was no longer listed as a patient on Monday.
The accident occurred near Ridge Road in Point Township near Keystone Insurance, sending one person to the hospital and causing traffic delays.
North Shore Railroad reported no major damage to the tracks. The tracks were useable and the train was running by Friday.
The accident is still under investigation, said Lutcher.