LEWISBURG — A Milton man convicted at trial on charges stemming from an impaired-driving crash in Union County in 2018 was sentenced last week to serve up to 11 years in prison, according to online docket information.
Senior Judge Louise Knight sentenced Kristian C. Burns, 36, on counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving an injured person and driving under the influence. The total combined sentence issued June 1 ranged from 57 to 132 months.
Knight found Burns guilty on 13 counts during a trial March 3. Six other counts either were dismissed or withdrawn. Burns started his sentence June 1, according to the online docket.
Burns crashed a 2018 Ford Edge into two trees overnight Aug. 3 along White Deer Pike in West Buffalo Township. He had one passenger in his vehicle at the time who suffered injuries.
