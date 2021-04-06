The driver involved in a two-vehicle accident in Gregg Township on Saturday morning remains in critical condition on Tuesday, according to the public relations at Geisinger in Danville.
Trooper Kyle Philips, of the Milton State Police Barracks, identified the driver as William Blackwell, 54, of Williamsport. Blackwell had to be transported to Geisinger by Life Flight.
Philips also identified Blackwell's passengers as Sonya D. Robinson, 56, of Williamsport, and Kerry Anthony, 47, of Williamsport. Robinson is suspected of a serious injury and Anthony as a minor injury.
Robinson and Anthony were transported via Clinton Township VFC Ambulance to UPMC Williamsport, but UPMC does not provide patient condition updates.
The accident on Route 15 occurred just north of Clyde's Peeling's Reptiland in Union County. The accident occurred at 5:09 a.m. Saturday just north of the popular zoo outside Allenwood and just south of the county line between Union and Lycoming near the entrance to Hidden Creek Campground in Gregg Township.
Chicane Barkholz, 29, of Muncy, was driving a 2003 Honda Acura north on Route 15 while Blackwell was traveling south in a 2018 Nissan Altima. Barkholz crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck Blackwell, causing Blackwell's vehicle to overturn, police reported.
Blackwell was entrapped and needed to be extricated. He was then transported to Geisinger via medical helicopter, according to Warrior Run Area Fire Department Chief Doug Funk and Philips's report.
Police said Blackwell's two passengers were transported to UPMC and Barkholz was transported to Geisinger for a minor injury. No condition update was available for Barkholz.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
PennDOT reopened the closed lanes at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.