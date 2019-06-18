WATSONTOWN — A elderly New Columbia woman was identified by Watsontown Police as the driver in a hit and run vehicle crash Friday at 8 p.m., in the parking lot of the Watsontown Community Park.
Police said Ruth Parker, 86, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, when she struck a legally parked 2000 Audi S4 owned by Mark Tyson, of Montgomery.
The Audi was unoccupied at the time. There was minor damage to both vehicles, police said. Parker left the accident scene without notifying anyone. There were no injuries.
— RICK DANDES