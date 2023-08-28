SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Driver License Center, located along Route 522, is scheduled for major renovations and will be closed for about three months, according to state Rep. David Rowe, R-85.
The construction schedule and closure is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 11 and run through Monday, Dec. 4. The center is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
A photo-only license center remains open in Lewisburg, and other full-service driver license centers are located in Shamokin, Elizabethville and Lewistown.