All driver license and photo centers, including the office on Route 522 in Selinsgrove, will be closed Saturday and Monday, for President's Day, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, on Monday.
People can still access driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov. There are no additional fees for using online services.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24/7 and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.