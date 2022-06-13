HARRISBURG — All driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, June 18, through Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth National Freedom Day.
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when union soldiers reached Galveston, Texas — the furthest point in the south — with news of the end of the Civil War. Slaves were previously unaware they had been freed more than two years earlier when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, or that Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered in Virginia two months earlier.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
