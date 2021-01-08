HARRISBURG — The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) lifted drought watch or warnings for Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties, returning them to normal status.
The four counties were among 20 others that returned to normal status. Three counties remain on drought watch.
“We’re getting close. Recent rainfall brought good news for many counties,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “But three counties have a little ways to go to return to normal conditions. We ask all water consumers on drought watch to remain mindful and continue to reduce their water use a modest amount.”