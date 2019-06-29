COAL TOWNSHIP — William Griffiths said he owes much of his recovery from drug addiction to Gaudenzia Inc.
The 36-year-old nursing manager at the new Coal Township drug rehabilitation facility said he was released from Northumberland County Prison and entered drug treatment court in January 2017. While he will be on probation until January 2020, he will celebrate his three-year anniversary of recovery this August.
"I gained back everything I lost," he said at the open house for Gaudenzia Coal Township on Friday at the Northumberland County South Campus. "I take my recovery very seriously."
The state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs in May granted the inpatient license that allows for 24/7 detox service to the 501(c)3, nonprofit Gaudenzia Inc. at the same county-owned property in Coal Township as the new Northumberland County Jail. The facility hosted the event and ribbon cutting with approximately 100 local, county and state officials, employees and dignitaries. They officially opened with a fully trained staff on June 13.
Gaudenzia, based in Norristown, operates 169 drug and alcohol treatment programs at facilities for men and women in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. The facility in Coal Township opened with outpatient services in February and has been nicknamed "Recovery on the Hill."
"It's been a three-year vision to bring services to the Coal Region, rural Pennsylvania," said Jayme Hendricks, the division director of outpatient services for Gaudenzia's central region. "It's a service that was missing up here. If our community members needed to go to detox or inpatient, they're traveling an hour or hour and a half at a minimum to get the level of care they might need. We thought our communities deserved treatment in their own backyard."
Bill Monahan, program director for inpatient services, said the facility has 23 employees who are mostly local. The facility had six in-patient clients, 25 out-patient clients as of Friday and about 15 inmates each week at the prison.
The inpatient program has 24 beds — eight short-term beds up to 24 days and 16 long-term beds up to 90 days. The detox program has seven beds up to five to seven days, said Monahan. The tour consisted of two dorms, a program area, gymnasium, lounge, group rooms, clinical and medical offices, kitchen and dining area. There is room to grow, he said.
Gaudenzia officials praised the county, especially Commissioner Sam Schiccatano, for making the new facility a reality. Schiccatano said he spent countless hours working with Gaudenzia.
"This was a vision we started when we bought this campus. It was a lot of work with a lot of people," said Schiccatano. "This is one of the things I'm proudest of that we've done in three years. Somewhere down the line, we'll see someone walking our county streets that are going to be there because a place like this saved their lives."
Commissioner Kymberley Best said having the detox center is a "wonderful opportunity to have" in the community.
As part of the lease agreement with the county from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, Gaudenzia incurred the cost to renovate the building. The monthly rent is $5,000 and Gaudenzia pays the utilities. Gaudenzia has the opportunity to renew for one-year terms, according to Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy.
The building was part of the $6.5 million real estate purchase of the former Northwestern Academy property. The county finalized the land deal in June 2016. The renovations were paid through more than $600,000 in investments through the eight contributing counties (Northumberland, Snyder, Montour, Clinton, Schuylkill, Union, Lycoming and Columbia) as well as an undisclosed financial investment from Gaudenzia.