MILTON — The sounds of G-pitched bugles will come alive Saturday night at the Milton High School Alumni field when alumni corps from some of the most know well-known Senior Drum and Bugle Corps will perform in the Thunder on the Hill show at 6.
The show is being put on by The Keystone Scouts Senior Drum and Bugle Corps of Milton.
Milton has had a rich history in drum corps activity.
The Keystoners, a Senior Drum and Bugle Corps, was around from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Today, Ken Smith, of Milton, who marched with the Commonacheros Junior Drum and Bugle Corps and then the Keystoners, and Reilly Raiders, is trying to revitalize the activity with the formation of The Keystone Scouts. He has been around drum corps since he was 14.
The Keystone Scouts were formed in 2018 after local residents felt the need to reignite the activity.
Performing in order of appearance on Saturday will be the Reading Buccaneers, Blessed Sacrament, Hanover Lancers, Hawthorne Caballeros, and the New York Skyliners.
Tickets are $25 and all tickets are general admission. Kids 12 and under are free.
The gates will open at noon so that fans can put blankets down and the corps will have a short on-field practice starting at 2. The gates will officially open at 5.
Smith, who is the corps’ president, is hoping to grow the show as it enters its third year as an alumni show.
“We had the shows, both the Drum Corps Association-sanctioned show and the alumni show at a few different locations over the past few years, but the Milton School District is great to work with and keeping it at the Milton High School will give us great stability moving forward,” he said.
Each corps will have about 30 minutes from the time they march on to the time they march off to perform.
“I asked the corps to do something special for the crowd as they pass in review and all agreed, so that should make for a great way for each corps to end its show with something special for the fans,” Smith said.
Joining Keystone Scouts
The Keystone Scouts meet every other Sunday year-round at the Breaking Bread Company in Milton. They will host a fundraising event at Spyglass Ridge Winery on Sunday, Nov. 12, to raise money through a Wing Bingo. Smith noted the last event sold out.
“We welcome everyone from age 14 to 92,” he said. “You don’t have to have any experience with a musical instrument, we’ll teach you and provide you with a bugle, drum, or flag. We really do need horn players.”
Smith, who said there are no fees or dues to join the Keystone Scouts, became hooked on the activity as a child seeing Drum Corps in a parade.
“I thought it was something that I might like to do, so I approached some people about what I need to do to join, and I was able to get transportation from the Grife family of Watsontown to practice,” he said. “We would practice on Wednesday nights at the Milton Legion Post 71 in the back parking lot and we would march down Arch Street to Broadway to the YMCA. There were people standing on the streets watching us perform like it was a regular parade.”
During the show on Saturday night, Smith is donating one of the Keystoners' uniforms to Bill Ives, the founder, and CEO of the Marching Pageantry Arts Museum in Upper Darby.
“Other than a record, I don’t have any Keystoners memorabilia, so getting a uniform donated will be a great addition to the museum,” Ives said. “Pennsylvania has had 1,500 drum corps in its history which is second to the state of New York which had 1,900. We want to preserve all things about drum corps, and we take care of the uniform, we have them cleaned and we note who we received it from. We also do exhibits with our items at junior and senior corps events, and we’ll have a few uniforms on display on Saturday.”
Smith, who played the bass drum, cymbals and tenor drums, believes the activity can thrive once again in the Milton area.
“It is tough to get a drum corps started, but once it gets started, everything seems to fall in place,” he said. “We are one big family and with the passion we have for the activity, I believe, we will keep it going for a long time.”