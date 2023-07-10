SUNBURY — After four years of listening to jazz music, singing karaoke, or seeing the late Bob Snyder sitting near the bar, the Duck In will be closing at the end of August.
After Snyder’s death in June 2022, his son, Chris Snyder took over the Squeeze In, the Duck In, and the Dip In, all located at 448 Market St..
Chris Snyder said the Duck In is doing well, but he wants to focus his attention on the love of hot dogs.
“My dad loved the entertainment side and I always loved the food side,” Chris Snyder said. “It’s just now we want to focus our operations and labor on our love of hot dogs.”
Bob Snyder was no stranger to the bar business. He owned the former Peppermint Lounge, a bar, restaurant and nightclub that was destroyed by fire in 2009.
In 2019, Bob Snyder said he waited for the right moment to make a comeback, noting that the Duck In is the perfect spot because he didn’t want another nightclub.
The Duck In featured a full bar with several tables inside and outside in a patio section. The back of the building has a garage door that welcomes customers and never stayed closed while the bar was operating.
Chris Snyder said he found the perfect picture of his father to hang on the wall of the Duck In, and that he was proud of what his dad did with the businesses. He said he will honor all scheduled events, private parties and rentals, which will take the Duck In to the end of August.
“We want to thank everyone who has been loyal customers and came to visit us,” Chris Snyder said.
Chris Snyder said he will be selling rubber ducks, which say ‘The Duck In,” as parting souvenirs.
Chris Snyder said he will use the space as storage and he is not sure exactly what he will do in the future with the area.
“I just want people to know we appreciated their support,” he said.
Chris Snyder said with the Duck In closed, and the Dip In, which closed in 2022, out of the picture, he will focus on the Squeeze In, which has become one of the staples of Sunbury.
The Squeeze In, which has five stools, has been open since 1945. It was purchased by Bob Snyder in 2009, and the Snyder family continued the tradition of talking with customers.
“We love to hear about your memories of coming here and squeezing in,” Chris Snyder said. “We want to be able to continue to make new memories for people.”
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was disappointed to learn of the closing of the Duck In.
“I am sad to hear they are closing, they were a huge part of our downtown,” he said. “But I recommend everyone still visit the Squeeze In. I know Chris Snyder and he will come up with something for that space.”