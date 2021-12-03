DANVILLE — A Tioga County woman who drove to Geisinger Medical Center with a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit on March 21 to pick up her husband could have a felony charge dropped under the court’s felony diversion program.
Heather L. Yuhas, 54, of Wellsboro, participating in the Montour County Court hearing by phone last week, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
Yuhas, who has been charged with three DUIs in the past five years, told President Judge Thomas James she is now sober. She previously was accepted into the Tioga County drug court for a previous charge in that county.
She must pay $100 per month for the yearlong felony diversion program and follow the rules of the drug court program.
State police at Milton also had charged her with driving with a suspended or revoked license due to DUI first offense and driving with a blood alcohol level of .02 percent or greater while her license was suspended. She was stopped in the Geisinger parking lot about 9:40 a.m. Police reported breath alcohol test revealed a level of .258 percent.