NORTHUMBERLAND — Valley drivers who might have been avoiding Duke and Water streets in Northumberland borough this year due to detours caused by construction can resume their normal routes through town — at least temporarily.
"All car detours and traffic restrictions related to the Duke Street Reconstruction Project in Northumberland Borough have been lifted," said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman David Thompson, Wednesday afternoon. "The 36-ft. truck restrictions, however, will remain in effect for the duration of the project, he said.
The pause in construction is due to an agreement between PennDOT and the Northumberland Borough council, when the $13.7 million project began in June 2017, said Mayor Dan Berard, Wednesday night.
"The agreement actually states that the roads would be open by June 28, in time for Pineknotter's Days, so PennDOT finished early," he said.
Route 147 (Duke Street), Route 11 (Water Street), and the railroad underpass on Route 11 (Water Street) are now open to traffic. Queen Street is open at the intersection with Water Street.
The project will resume on July 8 on King Street between the river bridge and Priestley Ave. King Street will be open to northbound traffic from Sunbury. Southbound traffic will be detoured via Route 11 south to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 Veterans Memorial Bridge to Sunbury.
"I am proud of the patience of residents in the borough through the entire project," Berard said. "And I hope that residents will continue to be patient. It has been a burden with all the traffic. But the project is nearing a conclusion and I believe that in the end, people will be pleased by the results."