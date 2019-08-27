POINT TOWNSHIP — An early morning fire destroyed a home near Route 147 in Point Township Tuesday.
County officials say the fire broke loose around 1:30 a.m. and firefighters battled the blaze and cleared the scene by around 6 a.m.
The house is a complete loss and fire officials say no one was injured during the blaze.
A state police fire marshal will be on scene Wednesday.
Fire departments from Point Township, Sunbury, Upper Augusta, Shamokin Dam, Mahoning Township and Warrior Run all assisted at the scene.
— Francis Scarcella