POINT TOWNSHIP — An early morning fire destroyed a home near Route 147 in Point Township Tuesday.

County officials say the fire broke loose around 1:30 a.m. and firefighters battled the blaze and cleared the scene by around 6 a.m.

The house is a complete loss and fire officials say no one was injured during the blaze.

A state police fire marshal will be on scene Wednesday.

Fire departments from Point Township, Sunbury, Upper Augusta, Shamokin Dam, Mahoning Township and Warrior Run all assisted at the scene. 

— Francis Scarcella

 

 

