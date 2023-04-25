PENNS CREEK — Despite the overcast conditions, the Earth Day celebration at Walnut Acres Organic Farm this weekend brought out dozens of visitors who came out to support the Walnut Acres Foundation.
The event was a collaboration with Bucknell University Environmental Studies department students Lily Buckley, Mason McCready, Alberto Choussy, and Rosemary Rong. Young visitors were invited to participate in making seed bombs, or getting their face painted. Local musician Billy Kelly performed live and visitors were invited to view Walnut Acres historical exhibits and learn more about organic farming.
Walnut Acres Organic Farm was started in 1946 by Paul and Betty Keene, and is a historic American farm that marked the beginning of organic agriculture in the United States. From 1946 until 2000, Walnut Acres grew from an integrated family farm into a thriving organic foods business. Paul and Betty also founded the Walnut Acres Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to help underserved communities locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.
Rong said the group decided to put on the Earth Day event to promote organic farming and highlight the fight for food security in central Pennsylvania.
“It’s important to know about this place,” she said. “It’s still a working farm and people can visit it and learn from it.”
Rong hopes that the more people know about Walnut Acres, the more will come back.
“There are a lot of people who still remember their grandmother shopped here and feel that connection,” she said.
Chris Anderson, the Keenes’ grandson, said the foundation currently leases a portion of land to a local farmer but that the Keene family still owns and manages the farm and the foundation and they want people to come out and see it in person.
The foundation works together with the Union/Snyder Hunger Coalition, donating food from the community garden at Walnut Acres to fight food insecurity locally, said Anderson.
“Last year we donated 4,000 pounds of certified organic food,” he said.
Anderson said it was important to his grandparents to educate their children and grandchildren — which led to their partnership with Bucknell University.
“The partnership goes back decades,” said Anderson. “My grandfather used to host foreign exchange students as a way to expose the kids to different cultures.”
Most recently, Bucknell students have helped the foundation with projects such as the creation of the “Fall recipes” page, where people can learn about the importance of different apple varieties and products as well as try out some of Paul Keene’s own recipes, and the creation of the “Digital Timeline of Walnut Acres and the Organic Foods Movement.” More information on those projects as well as the foundation and the history of Walnut Acres, can be found on the website, walnutacresproject.org, which highlights all of the work students are doing.
“They’ve done some really amazing stuff,” said Anderson. “It’s really great.”