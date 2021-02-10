Representatives of Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township made progress Wednesday on rewriting the intergovernmental agreement that sets operating and oversight rules for the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Appointees from each side met online and began a point-by-point discussion to change or keep portions of the existing contract and a proposed contract offered by the township. Though certain conditions were generally agreed to, no formal decisions were made.
Not discussed, yet, has been the municipal funding portion. That section as written and adopted in 2011 ultimately led Lewisburg to file suit against East Buffalo Township for its interpretation and application beginning in 2017 — breaking from a 52-48 percent split towards what amounted to an approximate 50-50 percent split. That lawsuit, filed in 2019, remains pending and wasn’t discussed Wednesday.
The lawsuit spurred the township board in December, on a split vote, to give one year’s notice that it intended to pull out of the regional department, however, supervisors maintained a desire to negotiate a new agreement.
Representing the borough were council members Mike Derman and Jordi Comas along with Mayor Judy Wagner. The latter two are members of the regional police commission. Township Supervisors Char Gray and Jim Knight, also commission members, and township Manager Stacey Kifolo represented East Buffalo.
After a bit of housekeeping as to how the meeting would be conducted, the panel first spoke of the potential size of the regional police commission. The panel spoke about either a four-member or six-member body, agreeing on the larger body and including one alternate member on each side.
There was a consensus of mandating the appointment of at least one elected official and one civilian appointee from both sides. Police officers and municipal employees would not be permitted for appointments.
As it stands, the commission has two appointees from each municipality with one at-large member completing the five-member board.
As proposed, terms may last two years for all members, except at the outset with one appointment on each side set for one year to allow for staggered appointments. A meeting quorum would be four members, two from each side. Whether a member can attend remotely and count towards the quorum would be revisited.
A tie vote would be a failed vote.
Among other topics discussed by the panel was that the commission should oversee enrollment by the department in the state’s accreditation program and recognize the observation of the state’s Right to Know Law.
The meeting was public and open to both online and in-person attendance at the township municipal building. One person attended in-person Wednesday. The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Virtual registration information and related information will be found at www.ebtwp.org.