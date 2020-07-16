LEWISBURG — Bucknell University said it has no immediate plans to develop a solar energy system in East Buffalo Township.
The township supervisors voted this week to amend its zoning ordinance to add regulations for the construction, placement and operation of solar energy systems. Bucknell sought approval last year for a ground-mounted solar array near its golf course along Abby Lane.
"We are pleased that East Buffalo Township supervisors have passed this ordinance, which will guide the construction of solar energy projects moving forward. While Bucknell is still considering options for a future solar array, the University's current focus is primarily on the plan to reopen campus Aug. 17,” the university said in a prepared statement.
Makenzie Stover, the township zoning officer, said Thursday that no development plans have yet been submitted for solar fields. The ordinance was approved Monday.
The ordinance sets rules for solar energy systems in agricultural-preservation, agricultural-residential, Bucknell University and industrial zoning districts. The systems aren’t permitted in other zoning districts. The ordinance includes rules for minimum setback requirements, solar glare and decommissioning systems.
The ordinance allows from 5 to 50 acres of development in the first three zones, dependent on lot size and existing structures. Industrial zones don’t have a maximum land amount for solar energy development but are capped at 90 percent of a lot’s size not used for structures, driveways, etc. Ground-mounted principal solar energy systems are limited to 10 feet in height.