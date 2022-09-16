East Buffalo Township supervisors this week approved their part in the final land development plans for Bucknell University’s West Student Housing project, an apartment-style housing complex for college students.
Supervisors Char Gray and Katie Evans voted yes. Supervisor Jim Knight abstained.
Zoning Officer Makenzie Stover said she reviewed the project's compliance for the township with the zoning commission and requirements relating to the Subdivision of Land Development Ordinance (SALDO).
Stover said the township’s zoning office reviewed all completed conditions and recommended to supervisors that they approve the land development plan on condition the project be signed off by the relevant county authorities.
The projects use, setbacks building, and impervious coverage are compliant with SALDO, according to Stover. She also said parking meets ordinance requirements.
Stover also said potential lighting, erosion and sediment plans, along with National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) also have been approved.
East Buffalo Township executed its stormwater maintenance agreements with Bucknell.
“The plan as presented does comply with the East Buffalo Township zoning and SALDO ordinance,” Stover said.
An Aug. 16 meeting of the township’s zoning commission made conditional approval, according to Stover.
According to Bucknell University, plans call for construction of four new student apartment-style residence halls housing 280 students with enhanced outdoor recreation amenities over the next two years at Bucknell West to replace a complex of residential housing units known as "The Mods," which have being housing students since 1974.
“They’ve been there ever since. Turns out the students like them,” said Gray. “The footprint on the new buildings would be smaller.”
The buildings are being designed for inclusion of a geothermal heating and cooling system to advance Bucknell’s commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.
Knight said the new style fits in with rest of the campus.
The quadrangle bordered by the four new buildings will feature an outdoor recreation area that will include a fire pit, amphitheater, pingpong tables, a volleyball court, barbecue grills, and an area for additional yard games and seating.
"These new, apartment-style residence halls should provide students a substantial upgrade from 'The Mods,’ which are in need of replacement," said Amy Badal, Fritz Family Dean of Students.
Half the Mods will be demolished after this semester and replaced by the first two residence halls at the start of fall 2023.
The final half are expected to be replaced by the final two buildings at the start of fall 2024. Alternate on-campus housing accommodations will be made for students who are displaced by building demolition.