LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors are working a solution for the Turtle Creek bridge and road that was damaged during a storm a few weeks ago.
During a supervisor’s meeting Monday night, Supervisor Chair Char Gray told a few residents who were asking questions about the bridge that the township is looking at all options.
Gray said supervisors are getting an assessment of damages done to the bridge and to the road that some residents say has been deteriorating for years.
Officials said the bridge shifted off its foundations during an early August storm.
In accordance with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Services Code, the township on Aug. 7 issued a declaration of municipal disaster emergency due to a severe storm event, which endangered the health, safety and welfare of persons in the township. The damage to the Turtle Creek Road bridge over Turtle Creek was the worst of the storm damage. The bridge is closed, said Helwig.
“The whole bridge has shifted and moved with all the water,” township Manager Jolene Helwig said.
Helwig and Public Works Director Stephen Mohr met with HRG Engineers and are analyzing the data collected and they will generate a report, officials said.
Gray also announced that trick or treating would be held throughout the township on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Gray also advised resident to use the Text My Gov feature on the township’s website to make sure all residents are getting the proper updates about various things happening through East Buffalo Township.
The township will also be discussing updating its fire ordinance in the bear future, officials said.