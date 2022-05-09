LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors are planning a new park on property previously owned by the sewer authority.
Supervisor Katie Evans said East Buffalo Township Sewer Authority is giving the 9-acre Spruce Hill development back to the township.
“They realized they don’t need it anymore, so they’re deeding it back to us,” said Evans.
She said the township needs to apply for grants and develop plans for the park.
Supervisor Char Gray said the township supervisors looked at possible locations for parks in 2018. She said they decided then to make needed updates to Fairground Road Park before diving into another project.
“Once we got started on Fairground, we would take another look at Spruce Hills,” said Gray. “Its just a small neighborhood park.”
Gray said the new park would include a walking trail, play structures, basketball court and open playing field, but no formal bathroom structures outside a portable unit.
“It will be very basic,” Gray said. “It’s a great use of the land.”
Gray said she has received a lot of positive responses. She said the area where the park will be has younger families who will have easy access to the new facilities.
“There have been a lot of turnover from older to younger families in the area,” said Gray.
Union County Director of Planning and Economic Development Shawn McLaughlin said the National Recreation and Parks Association (NRPA) recommends communities have community parks at a ratio of 10 acres of parkland for every 1,000 residents.
As of the 2020 Census, East Buffalo Township has a population of 7,405. McLaughlin said by this standard, the township should have approximately 74 acres of parkland.
“A number that grows as the population expands,” he said. “Assuming East Buffalo Township currently has about 10 acres of parkland, this new land area would trim the deficit down to about 55 acres that would be needed to meet the recommended national standard.”
McLaughlin said in rural and small communities, the recommended standard is not typically met.