EAST CHILLISQUAQUE — The Potts Grove Fire Company is no longer being supported by East Chillisquaque Township, according to a letter to residents from supervisors.
The letter highlights issues supervisors were first made aware of in 2021 regarding the provision of emergency services by the local fire department, officials said.
The issues required the supervisors to begin an inquiry as to fire company members' qualifications and certifications to perform emergency services.
Supervisors claim that on March 5, 2021, Supervisor Tom Fisher emailed the fire company and requested accurate information for the township's workman’s compensation insurance company, which had not previously been provided, the letter said.
Supervisors claim they also requested the current training credentials of those providing emergency services by supplying current training certificates and child abuse background checks.
The letter states that 27 months later, the background checks are out of date, the Hazardous Materials Operations level certificates have not all been received, and only partial information relating to appropriately certified individuals has been received.
On Feb. 7, 2022, the supervisors temporarily decertified the department for one year.
"At that time, the supervisors asked the fire company to use the year to ensure that officers and active firefighters take the courses necessary to bring everyone current," the letter to residents stated.
"The Potts Grove Fire Company was made aware why they were being temporarily decertified by the township and given a list of what they would need to do to become recertified. The Potts Grove Fire Company did not fulfill the requirements. Included in this was the supervisors’ request to the Potts Grove Fire Company to not lower the requirements for tactical fire officers. They were also not to lower the procedural standard for emergency responses without first presenting them to the supervisors. The fire company did exactly the opposite and enacted new bylaws and operating procedures that required less training and protection for our township."
Repeated calls to the Potts Grove Fire Company were not returned.
Supervisors said they contacted Milton Borough and requested fire protection from the Milton Fire Department.
Supervisors say they required the Milton Fire Department to meet all their own tactical officer-certified bylaw requirements, background checks and state and federal requirements.
"The Milton Fire Department provided all the requested information. This information was provided by the Milton Fire Department to our supervisors in a couple of weeks from the time it was requested," the letter stated.
"This information was received prior to the supervisors signing the agreement with the Borough of Milton to provide emergency services for our township. The cost to the township for Milton Fire Department emergency services is 46 percent less than the average spent annually over the last 25 years for the Potts Grove Fire Company."
On May 1 at the township meeting, supervisors permanently decertified the Potts Grove Fire Company.
"This lack of proof of readiness, lack of cooperation and disrespect of the people of the township by the Potts Grove Fire Company puts the township at a financial risk legally," the letter stated. "We have a solemn responsibility as supervisors to protect the township’s residents and the township's assets from lawsuits. We gave the Potts Grove Fire Company the opportunity to be a part of the solution. They chose to be the problem."
Supervisors said there is also the issue of the fire company violating the terms of their lease agreement with the township due to serious drainage problems involving the parking lot of the fire company.
"Their sub-par maintenance has created multiple issues which will cost nearly $250,000 to correct," the letter stated. "Over the years, there were times the building was not unlocked for scheduled township meetings. On May 1, the supervisors voted to end their lease with the Potts Grove Fire Company for the property that includes the current fire station, parking lot and concession buildings."
Supervisors said the cost of the Milton Fire Department 2022-2023 Emergency Services Agreement is $13,697 and there is a $4,320 payment made to the state fireman's relief fund.
Previous financial support of Potts Grove Fire Company was $33,587, officials said.