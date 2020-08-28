MIFFLINBURG — Borough council seeks a resident of the East Ward to fill a board vacancy.
Paul Bottiger resigned from the board. A replacement is sought to fulfill his term, which expires Dec. 31, 2020.
To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter and must have lived in the East Ward for at least one year continuously. Letters of interest are due Sept. 4 with interviews and a potential appointment set for the council meeting on Sept. 15.
Letters of interest should be delivered to the borough office, 120 N. Third St., addressed to the attention of the borough secretary.