We need your help!
The Spring Issue of Inside Pennsylvania will include ideas for updating familiar neighborhood Easter egg hunts. If your family or friends stage a great hunt, please share an idea of two with our Inside Pennsylvania readers.
Our region has had egg hunts for a very long time. In this Spring Issue, we would also like to feature several legendary egg hunts in our region. If your hunt has been happening for more than 10 years, would you please tell us about it?
Finally, if you know when your community egg hunt will be held this year, please tell us the basics — we would like to include the info in our community listing in the magazine.
The form for submitting the information for these requests can be found on the Daily Item website at dailyitem.com.