DANVILLE — The Danville Moose Lodge 1133 will host "Breakfast with Super Heroes" next week. All proceeds from the event will benefit pediatric cancer research.
Captain America and the "Heroes Alliance Pennsylvania" will visit with attendees at the event. Last year, the alliance lineup included Batgirl, Thor, Scarlet Witch and Spider-Man.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, and two seating options will be available, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. or from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling 570-275-1121 or stopping in at the Moose at 458 Mill St.
Children up to 12 years old can attend free of charge. The cost is $10 for kids 13 and older and adults.
— Anna Wiest